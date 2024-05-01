Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Arrives for Fleet Week Miami 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Arrives for Fleet Week Miami 2024

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau   

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    MIAMI (May 5, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives in the Port of Miami, Florida during Fleet Week Miami, May 5, 2024. Fleet Weeks are a tradition of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, where major U.S. cities host Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen for one week of community-wide events. Fleet Week Miami, in its first year, is an opportunity for residents and visitors to meet with service members, foster community relationships, and view the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

