MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024

U.S. Marines assigned to the Provost Marshal Office Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a photo with guests during the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. This first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco).

