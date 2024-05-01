Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024 [Image 15 of 15]

    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Carrier Strike Group 5, conducts a flight demonstration during the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. This first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 21:51
    Photo ID: 8383675
    VIRIN: 240504-M-EL370-3354
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024
    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FriendshipDay24
    FD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT