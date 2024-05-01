Guests watch an aerial demonstration performed by Whiskey Papa during the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. This first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 21:35 Photo ID: 8383659 VIRIN: 240504-M-BU985-1407 Resolution: 4376x6564 Size: 12.04 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th annual air show [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.