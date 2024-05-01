Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th annual air show [Image 4 of 7]

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th annual air show

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Lt. John Pollnow, a native of Wisconsin, and a chaplain assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel, fist-bumps a child during the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. This first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock.)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 21:35
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    air show
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD24
    Friendship Day 24

