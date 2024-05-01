MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024

Visitors observe a U.S. Navy F/A-18F aircraft with Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, as part of the CVW-5 demonstration during the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. This first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)

