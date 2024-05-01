Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day [Image 3 of 7]

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lance Kell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Guests move toward the first aerial performance at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 20:53
    Photo ID: 8383601
    VIRIN: 240505-M-YW498-1183
    Resolution: 5224x3483
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    USMCNews
    FriendshipDay24
    FD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT