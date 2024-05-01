Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Netherlands Marines conduct dynamic range at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 16 of 16]

    Netherlands Marines conduct dynamic range at TRADEWINDS 24

    PARAGON BASE, BARBADOS

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Netherlands marines with the Marines Squadron Caribbean conduct a dynamic range in Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8383598
    VIRIN: 240504-A-JF826-1484
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: PARAGON BASE, BB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netherlands Marines conduct dynamic range at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Netherlands Marine Corps
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24
    Small Arms Weapons Range
    Weapons and Marksmanship

