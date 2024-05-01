Netherlands marines with the Marines Squadron Caribbean conduct a dynamic range in Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8383598 VIRIN: 240504-A-JF826-1484 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.49 MB Location: PARAGON BASE, BB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Netherlands Marines conduct dynamic range at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.