Netherlands marines with the Marines Squadron Caribbean conduct a dynamic range in Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 20:48
|Photo ID:
|8383595
|VIRIN:
|240504-A-JF826-1453
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|PARAGON BASE, BB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Netherlands Marines conduct dynamic range at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
