    Volunteers on Okinawa work together to beautify beach on Earth Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Volunteers on Okinawa work together to beautify beach on Earth Day

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Volunteers pose with garbage they collected from Torii Beach during an Earth Day cleanup event held Saturday on Torii Station, Okinawa, April 20,2024.

