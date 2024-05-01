Volunteers on Okinawa work together to beautify beach on Earth Day

Personnel assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa haul garbage from Torii Beach during an Earth Day beach cleanup Saturday at Torii Station, Okinawa. More than 40 community members, including service members, Department of Defense civilians, family members and Okinawan locals, spent two hours at Torii Station beach cleaning up garbage that is harmful to the island’s ecosystem and learning more about various environmental impacts affecting Okinawa.

