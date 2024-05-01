After over 31 years of military service to the Kansas Army National Guard, Sgt. Maj. Stephen Brandt of the 35th Infantry Division Surgeon Section retired this weekend during a ceremony at the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, May 5, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Brandt deployed twice with the 35th ID overseas in 2017 and 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 17:46 Photo ID: 8383414 VIRIN: 240505-A-KK913-7130 Resolution: 2732x1798 Size: 530.98 KB Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SGM Brandt retires from the Kansas Guard after 31 years [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.