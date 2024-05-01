Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGM Brandt retires from the Kansas Guard after 31 years [Image 4 of 12]

    SGM Brandt retires from the Kansas Guard after 31 years

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    After over 31 years of military service to the Kansas Army National Guard, Sgt. Maj. Stephen Brandt of the 35th Infantry Division Surgeon Section retired this weekend during a ceremony at the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, May 5, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Brandt deployed twice with the 35th ID overseas in 2017 and 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

