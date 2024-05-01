Heather Prater promotion ceremony

The family of U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Heather Prater, an administrator at the 182nd Airlift Wing, in attendance of a promotion ceremony for Prater as they put on the rank of Chief Master sergeant, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, in Peoria, Illinois, May 05, 2024. Prater has been with the Wing support staff to the commander since 2009. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

