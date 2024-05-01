U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Heather Prater, an administrator with the 182nd Airlift Wing, and Col. Asheleigh Gellner, vice commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, take a photo together after a promotion ceremony for Prater, at the 182nd Airlift wing, in Peoria, Illinois, May 5, 2024. Prater has been with the Wing support staff to the commander since 2009. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 17:31 Photo ID: 8383394 VIRIN: 240505-Z-CB035-1069 Resolution: 4756x3164 Size: 3.57 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heather Prater promotion ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.