U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Heather Prater, an administrator with the 182nd Airlift Wing, and Col. Asheleigh Gellner, vice commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, take a photo together after a promotion ceremony for Prater, at the 182nd Airlift wing, in Peoria, Illinois, May 5, 2024. Prater has been with the Wing support staff to the commander since 2009. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 17:31
|Photo ID:
|8383394
|VIRIN:
|240505-Z-CB035-1069
|Resolution:
|4756x3164
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heather Prater promotion ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT