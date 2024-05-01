Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heather Prater promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Heather Prater promotion ceremony

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Heather Prater, an administrator with the 182nd Airlift Wing, and Col. Asheleigh Gellner, vice commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, take a photo together after a promotion ceremony for Prater, at the 182nd Airlift wing, in Peoria, Illinois, May 5, 2024. Prater has been with the Wing support staff to the commander since 2009. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 17:31
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-CB035-1069
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    This work, Heather Prater promotion ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Illinois
    Air Force
    182nd

