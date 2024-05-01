Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreckage Removal [Image 2 of 2]

    Wreckage Removal

    U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal from the M/V DALI, May 5, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.

    Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8382734
    VIRIN: 240505-A-ZT698-4440
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.98 MB
    Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreckage Removal [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreckage Removal
    Wreckage Removal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT