    3rd Bn., 15th IR hosts expert badge event [Image 35 of 35]

    3rd Bn., 15th IR hosts expert badge event

    TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    05.02.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Kenton Komives, commander of 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks during a ceremony before pinning U.S. and Polish soldiers the Expert Soldier and Expert Infantry Badge at Forward Operating Site Trzebien, Poland, May 3, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8382725
    VIRIN: 240503-A-XE319-5317
    Resolution: 4014x2676
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: TRZEBIEN, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3rd Bn., 15th IR hosts expert badge event [Image 35 of 35], by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

