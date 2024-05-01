3rd Bn., 15th IR hosts expert badge event

Lt. Col. Kenton Komives, commander of 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks during a ceremony before pinning U.S. and Polish soldiers the Expert Soldier and Expert Infantry Badge at Forward Operating Site Trzebien, Poland, May 3, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.

