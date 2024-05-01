SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Persia Mayo, from Newport News, Va., reads suggestions during a Women at Sea event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 4, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ikia Walker)

Date Taken: 05.04.2024
This work, TR Women At Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.