Dr. Rondeau Tours Makin Island

Dr. Tom Rondeau, principal director for futureG for the Department of Defense, left, speaks with Cmdr. Ryan Easton, the C5I officer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), on the flight deck during a scheduled tour of the ship, May 2, 2024.. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Micah Malala)

