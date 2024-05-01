Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Rondeau Tours Makin Island

    Dr. Rondeau Tours Makin Island

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Cmdr. Matthew Miller, the supply officer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), left, briefs Dr. Tom Rondeau, principal director for futureG for the Department of Defense, center, in the hangar bay during a scheduled tour of the ship, May 2, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Micah Malala)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 10:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
