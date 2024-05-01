Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Women At Sea [Image 8 of 10]

    TR Women At Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Legalman Lindsay Small, from Orbisonia, Pa., discusses future topics during a Women at Sea event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 4, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ikia Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 11:24
    Photo ID: 8382639
    VIRIN: 240504-N-IW711-2022
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 811.35 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Women At Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

