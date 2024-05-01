Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D Medical Command Deployment Support, and Ms. Suzanne Prosper, Staff Operations and Training Specialist, cut the ceremonial ribbon officially opening the 3D Medical Command Lactation Room. After months of hard work, ensuring the space meets all the requirements of a of a proper lactation room, MG Marsiglia and Ms. Prosper are excited to welcome Capt. Abigail Walker and her son as the first guests in this special room for new mothers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 09:27 Photo ID: 8382515 VIRIN: 240430-A-PE356-1005 Resolution: 8064x6048 Size: 5.95 MB Location: GILLEM ENCLAVE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3D MC(DS) Opens Brand New Lactation Room [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Eric Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.