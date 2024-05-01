Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MC(DS) Opens Brand New Lactation Room [Image 2 of 6]

    3D MC(DS) Opens Brand New Lactation Room

    GILLEM ENCLAVE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Eric Young 

    3d Medical Command Deployment Support

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D Medical Command Deployment Support, and Ms. Suzanne Prosper, Staff Operations and Training Specialist, cut the ceremonial ribbon officially opening the 3D Medical Command Lactation Room. After months of hard work, ensuring the space meets all the requirements of a of a proper lactation room, MG Marsiglia and Ms. Prosper are excited to welcome Capt. Abigail Walker and her son as the first guests in this special room for new mothers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 09:27
    Photo ID: 8382513
    VIRIN: 240430-A-PE356-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: GILLEM ENCLAVE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

