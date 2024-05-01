Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. John Mensch, an F-35B Lightning II aircraft pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, poses for a photo with a guest during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 06:38
|Photo ID:
|8382410
|VIRIN:
|240505-M-EU483-1600
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|28.95 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
