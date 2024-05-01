Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

Guests photograph an aircraft flown by Yoshihide Muroya, an air race pilot with Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing, during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

