Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day [Image 23 of 28]

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Guests watch a Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 06:38
    Photo ID: 8382405
    VIRIN: 240505-M-EU483-1449
    Resolution: 7802x5201
    Size: 20.79 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day [Image 28 of 28], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day
    Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    USMCNews
    FriendshipDay24
    FD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT