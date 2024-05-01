Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day

Guests watch a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, taxi after landing during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

