Guests watch a Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 06:38
|Photo ID:
|8382396
|VIRIN:
|240505-M-EU483-1472
|Resolution:
|2788x1859
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Friendship Day 24: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 45th Friendship Day [Image 28 of 28], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT