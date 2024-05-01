Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Ambulance exchange site reconnaissance [Image 2 of 3]

    Balikatan 24: Ambulance exchange site reconnaissance

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, assigned to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly in for a landing at an ambulance exchange point, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 30, 2024. The 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, conducted a survey of the ambulance exchange point to ensure patient transport to higher levels of care. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    This work, Balikatan 24: Ambulance exchange site reconnaissance [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFP
    Balikatan
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24
    FriendsPartnerAllies

