Balikatan 24: Ambulance exchange site reconnaissance

U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, assigned to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly in for a landing at an ambulance exchange point, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 30, 2024. The 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, conducted a survey of the ambulance exchange point to ensure patient transport to higher levels of care. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

