Balikatan 24: AFP Divers meet with U.S. Army 7th Dive Detachment

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, discuss dive techniques with Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 525 Combat Engineer Battalion, Combat Engineer Regiment during Exercise Balikatan 24, Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

