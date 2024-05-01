Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: AFP Divers meet with U.S. Army 7th Dive Detachment [Image 4 of 4]

    Balikatan 24: AFP Divers meet with U.S. Army 7th Dive Detachment

    BASCO , PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, discuss dive techniques with Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 525 Combat Engineer Battalion, Combat Engineer Regiment during Exercise Balikatan 24, Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8382306
    VIRIN: 240430-A-PR546-9643
    Location: BASCO , PH
    This work, Balikatan 24: AFP Divers meet with U.S. Army 7th Dive Detachment [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

