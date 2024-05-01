5TH RTB AIRBORNE WATER OPERATION

A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion, descends onto the drop zone (water landing) using their MC-6 parachute at War Hill Park, Dawsonville, Ga., May 1, 2024. These Army Rangers are jumping during their family day and to stay current on jump status. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

