    5TH RTB AIRBORNE WATER OPERATION [Image 58 of 64]

    5TH RTB AIRBORNE WATER OPERATION

    DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion, descends onto the drop zone (water landing) using their MC-6 parachute at War Hill Park, Dawsonville, Ga., May 1, 2024. These Army Rangers are jumping during their family day and to stay current on jump status. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8382135
    VIRIN: 240501-A-BZ540-1068
    Resolution: 6262x4089
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5TH RTB AIRBORNE WATER OPERATION [Image 64 of 64], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    RANGER
    U.S. Army
    AIRBORNE
    5TH RTB

