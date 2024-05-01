A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to 5th Ranger Training Battalion, loads into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 1/169th General Support Aviation Battalion, with their MC-6 parachutes at War Hill Park, Dawsonville, Ga., May 1, 2024. These Army Rangers are jumping during their family day and to stay current on jump status. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 21:09 Photo ID: 8382126 VIRIN: 240501-A-BZ540-1056 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.83 MB Location: DAHLONEGA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5TH RTB AIRBORNE WATER OPERATION [Image 64 of 64], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.