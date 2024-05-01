Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament [Image 7 of 12]

    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament

    BIRMINGHAM, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117 Air Refueling Wing participate in an Enlisted Advisory Council kickball tournament at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, May 04, 2024. The champion of the kickball tournament was the 117 Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8382024
    VIRIN: 240504-Z-CN322-2120
    Resolution: 1716x1373
    Size: 896.06 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament
    117 ARW members participate in Enlisted Advisory Council Kickball Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kickball tournament
    EAC
    117 Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT