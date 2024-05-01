Director of the Office of the Joint Surgeon General, U.S. National Guard Bureau visits the DC Army National Guard Medical Detachment

U.S. Army officers, District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment, speak to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jill Faris, director of the Office of the Joint Surgeon General, U.S. National Guard Bureau at D.C. Armory, Washington, May 4, 2024.Maj. Gen. Faris visited with members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Simone Sampson)

