U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, incoming Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, passes the Georgia State Department of Defense flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Marks, senior enlisted leader of the Georgia National Guard, during a change of command ceremony May 4, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Wilson assumed command of the Georgia National Guard from Lt. Gen. Tom Carden. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 17:03 Photo ID: 8381935 VIRIN: 240504-A-KE355-4879 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.01 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the Colors [Image 16 of 16], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.