    Passing the Colors [Image 16 of 16]

    Passing the Colors

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, incoming Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, passes the Georgia State Department of Defense flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Marks, senior enlisted leader of the Georgia National Guard, during a change of command ceremony May 4, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Wilson assumed command of the Georgia National Guard from Lt. Gen. Tom Carden. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    This work, Passing the Colors [Image 16 of 16], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Georgia National Guard
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Georgia DoD
    gatagcoc24

