Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal from the M/V DALI, May 4, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.



Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 15:34 Photo ID: 8381826 VIRIN: 240504-A-ZT698-4941 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.02 MB Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreckage Removal [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.