Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024

240228-N-VK401-1930 GLENDALE, AZ (February 28th, 2024) Members of Navy Band Southwest, stationed in San Diego, CA perform at Westgate Entertainment District in conjunction with Phoenix Navy Week 2024.



Phoenix Navy Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy teams and experience America’s sea services. During Navy Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician Third Class Christiena Taralson/Released)

Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US