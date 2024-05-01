Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024 [Image 10 of 16]

    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Spectators watch the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Blue Impulse prepare to take-off in T-4 aircraft during the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. The first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the airshow rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FriendshipDay24
    FD24

