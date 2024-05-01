MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024

Spectators watch a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, an U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) 224 , MAG 12, and an F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, MAG-12, perform an aerial refueling demonstration during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration at the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. The first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the airshow rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

