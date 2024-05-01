Spectators watch an aircraft flown by Yoshihide Muroya, an air race pilot with Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing during the inaugural Family Day and Inclusive Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2024. The first iteration of Family Day and Inclusive Day at MCAS Iwakuni allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the airshow rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8381474 VIRIN: 240504-M-EU483-2004 Resolution: 8555x5703 Size: 26.43 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni Family Day and Inclusive Day 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.