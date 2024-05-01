U.S. Army Bill Sevillano, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a picture with a young local for a static display celebrating Polish Constitution Day in Bialystok, Poland, May 3, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 05:08 Photo ID: 8381336 VIRIN: 240503-Z-JU958-1089 Resolution: 4717x3145 Size: 1.35 MB Location: BIALYSTOK, PL Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.