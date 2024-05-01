Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration

    BIALYSTOK, POLAND

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, take part in a static display celebrating Polish Constitution Day in Bialystok, Poland, May 3, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 05:10
    Photo ID: 8381334
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-JU958-1055
    Resolution: 5880x3920
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: BIALYSTOK, PL
    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

