Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration [Image 2 of 10]

    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration

    BIALYSTOK, POLAND

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Local kids get hands-on experience with U.S. Army equipment as part of a static display celebrating Polish Constitution Day in Bialystok, Poland, May 3, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brett Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 05:19
    Photo ID: 8381329
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-BT309-1500
    Resolution: 2357x3536
    Size: 881.2 KB
    Location: BIALYSTOK, PL
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration
    U.S. Army soldiers host a static display at a Polish Constitution Day celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT