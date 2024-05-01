Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Eduardo Quinterocervantes, right, an expeditionary fuels technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs where the transfer of fuel will occur to a U.S. Airman assigned to 353rd Special Operations Wing, at a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Balikatan on Antonio Batista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

Date Taken: 04.29.2024
Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH