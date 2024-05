U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Murray, an expeditionary fuels technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, helps establish a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Antonio Batista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 04:17 Photo ID: 8381305 VIRIN: 240429-M-WH287-2403 Resolution: 4256x2837 Size: 1.05 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.