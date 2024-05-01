Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP [Image 5 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Airmen assigned to 353rd Special Operations Wing attach fuel nozzles together to receive fuel from an MC-130J Commando II, attached to 16th Special Operations Squadron at a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Balikatan at Antonio Batista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 04:17
    Photo ID: 8381304
    VIRIN: 240429-M-WH287-6206
    Resolution: 6411x4274
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP
    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP
    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP
    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP
    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP
    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP
    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP
    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    C130
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT