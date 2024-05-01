Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Establishes FARP

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Airmen assigned to 353rd Special Operations Wing attach fuel nozzles together to receive fuel from an MC-130J Commando II, attached to 16th Special Operations Squadron at a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Balikatan at Antonio Batista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH