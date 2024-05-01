George Washington Sailors Move an E-2C Hawkeye

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler 3rd Class Ashley Petticrew, from Houston, Texas, assigned to air department’s V-3 division moves an E-2C Hawkeye in the hangar deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 3, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

