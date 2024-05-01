Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Sailors Load the MK 53 DLS [Image 3 of 7]

    George Washington Sailors Load the MK 53 DLS

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors handle the MK 53 Decoy Launching System (DLS) Nulka decoy storage crate in preparation to load them into the DLS on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 3, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 23:53
    Photo ID: 8381078
    VIRIN: 240502-N-VX022-3002
    Resolution: 5380x4072
    Size: 16.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Sailors Load the MK 53 DLS [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Nimitz-class
    US Navy
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 24

