Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command [Image 16 of 19]

    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    1st Lt. Natalia Khalifa assumes command of the District of Columbia National Guard’s 1946th Financial Management Support Detachment, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, May 3, 2024. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of command between outgoing commander, Capt. Demaron O. McFarlane, and incoming commander, 1st Lt. Khalifa. A change of responsibility was also held for outgoing detachment sergeant, Master Sgt. William A. Jackson, and incoming detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Sahib J. Singh. Col. Brian R. Deaton, commander, 74th Troop Command, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 17:58
    Photo ID: 8380691
    VIRIN: 240503-F-PL327-8323
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of responsibility
    change of command
    D.C. National Guard
    74th Troop Command
    1946th Financial Management Support Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT