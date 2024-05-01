1946th Financial Management Support Detachment change of command

1st Lt. Natalia Khalifa assumes command of the District of Columbia National Guard’s 1946th Financial Management Support Detachment, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, May 3, 2024. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of command between outgoing commander, Capt. Demaron O. McFarlane, and incoming commander, 1st Lt. Khalifa. A change of responsibility was also held for outgoing detachment sergeant, Master Sgt. William A. Jackson, and incoming detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Sahib J. Singh. Col. Brian R. Deaton, commander, 74th Troop Command, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

